Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Katrina's life story with friends and family

Share Katrina's life story with friends and family

Katrina D. Usher, 51, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Katrina leaves to cherish her children, Sylvester Cotton Jr., Koree Cotton; mother, Christine Coverthtier; sisters, Martha Moore, Sabrina Usher, Monica Usher, Nicolosa Usher-Greene.

Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Mission Baptist Church. Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr., Pastor.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store