Katrina, 58, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was a 1980 graduate of Litchfield High School and a member of the Tabernacle Church. Throughout Katrina's life, she had an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with all who surrounded her, especially in their time of need. Her love, thoughts and prayers were heartfelt and powerful.
One of her biggest loves was breeding and raising her little fur babies. She also loved to travel, meeting and greeting new people. She was known to be "The Life" of all the get-togethers!
Katrina will join her mother, Wanda, and father, Travis, in Heaven.
She is survived by her longtime companion, friend and caretaker, Billy Alston; brother, Eric Summerville; aunt, Margaret Summerville Thomas (Aunt Jeanie); and Jeanie's daughter, Sherry Thomas; along with other relatives and many close friends.
Exodus 23:20: "See, I am sending an Angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
A memorial and graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16 at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 15, 2019