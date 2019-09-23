|
Kay Burt, age 85, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Kay was a very sweet and loving person who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked at Bud's clothing retail for many years. Also she and her late husband, Ralph, loved to travel to the mountains of Idaho. In the winter, they loved to sit by the fire and watch the snow fall. She will be greatly missed.
Kay is preceded in death by her father, Hyman Rosenberg; mother, Freida Rosenberg; and her husband, Ralph Burt.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Warren; son, Charlie (Shelly) Miller; grandchildren, Joseph (Rebecca) Warren, Kimberly Warren, and David Miller.
Special thanks to her niece and nephew, Leslie and Randy Cosby, as well as her special friends, Donna and Gene Payne.
The family asks that donations be made to any in Kay's memory.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 23, 2019