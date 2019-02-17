Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Hardtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Kay Hardtke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mrs. Kay Hardtke Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Kay Hardtke, 71, of Gadsden, who died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Rev. Philip Elliott will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Mrs. Hardtke was a graduate of Gadsden High School, and attended The University of Montevallo. She had a long career as a loan officer at Family Savings Federal Credit Union. She was an avid outdoors woman - loved camping, canoeing, hiking and all that nature had to offer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hardtke; brother-in-law, Earl Saxon Jr.; and nephew, Earl Saxon III.
She is survived by daughters, Claire Moore and Vicky Moore; sister, Virginia Saxon; nephew, Clifford Saxon; and great-nephew, Justin Saxon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Etowah Baptist Missions Center.
Special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center E.R., MICU, Rehab First, McGuffey's Healthcare and G.R.M.C. Home Health.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.