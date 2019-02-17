|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Kay Hardtke, 71, of Gadsden, who died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Rev. Philip Elliott will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Mrs. Hardtke was a graduate of Gadsden High School, and attended The University of Montevallo. She had a long career as a loan officer at Family Savings Federal Credit Union. She was an avid outdoors woman - loved camping, canoeing, hiking and all that nature had to offer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hardtke; brother-in-law, Earl Saxon Jr.; and nephew, Earl Saxon III.
She is survived by daughters, Claire Moore and Vicky Moore; sister, Virginia Saxon; nephew, Clifford Saxon; and great-nephew, Justin Saxon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Etowah Baptist Missions Center.
Special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center E.R., MICU, Rehab First, McGuffey's Healthcare and G.R.M.C. Home Health.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019