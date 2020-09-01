Kay Lynette (Casey) Entrekin, 79, passed away August 28, 2020, at home with her family. A longtime member of Lookout Avenue Baptist Church, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her granddaughter says she was one of the greatest persons to have ever lived.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside committal service will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery, weather permitting. Reverends Bobby Bryant and Jeff Thompson will officiate.
She was born March 2, 1941, in Lenore City, TN. At the age of 2, she lost her father to an industrial accident and moved to Hokes Bluff, her mother Nell Casey's hometown. She attended Hokes Bluff High School, where she was a cheerleader, and graduated in 1959. She married Jerry Entrekin in 1964 and had two children, Anthony (Tony) in 1968, and Kerri in 1970. She worked for more than 20 years at American National Bank and for another 20 years at Baptist Hospital (now Gadsden Regional) before retiring. In retirement, she sold Avon and was known as "the Avon Lady" by friends and customers at GRMC.
She loved her family and friends and especially loved sharing in the lives and achievements of her favorite grandson, Jeremy, and favorite granddaughter, Kayleigh. She loved every moment spent with family, especially yearly beach vacations, Sunday dinners, and Scrabble games. She could always be found with a crossword puzzle in hand. She also never lost touch with her high school friends and always looked forward to class reunions and monthly lunch gatherings with "the Hokes Bluff Girls."
Perhaps nothing characterized her more than her heart for animals. She could never stand to see an animal suffer and took in many dogs and cats, even one baby squirrel, over the years. One of the greatest things a person could do in her honor would be to adopt a rescue animal.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kerri; parents, Harlan and Nell Casey; grandmother, "Granny" Dee Rutledge; brothers, Ronnie and Larry Casey; mother- and father-in-law, Annie and Homer Entrekin; and brother-in-law, Eddie Entrekin.
She is survived by husband, Jerry; son, Tony; daughter-in-law, Dee; grandchildren, Jeremy and Kayleigh; sisters-in-law, Paulette, Linda, Vicki, and Mitzi; brothers-in-law, Connie, Gary (Babe), Jimmy, Ray, and Homer; sisters-in-law, Shirley Casey and Janice Entrekin; niece, Dana Lentz; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces in the Entrekin, Casey, Rutledge, and Woodward families.
The family would like to recognize the following persons for contributing greatly to her life and well-being: BFF Jessie Hanks; Linda Davis (wonderful neighbor, caregiver, and now honorary member of the Entrekin family); Geneva Butler for all her hard work and care; Crystal Wain; Kara Howard and Amedisys; Dr. Stephanie Morgan and Doctors Care; Erika Pankey and GRMC nurses; Councilman Ben Reed; Carman Howard and employees and customers of Jack's, West Meighan; Mary Pruitt and Dee Entrekin for care and caring at a moment's notice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Gadsden or Breast Cancer Research.
