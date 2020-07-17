Memorial service for Mrs. Kaye Stevenson Locklin, 74, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Brother Hollis Martin officiating the service.
Mrs. Locklin passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert W. and Hazel Stevenson; twin sister, Janice Rae Stevenson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert "Bobby" L. Locklin; children, Bobby Alexander Jr., Kristi Buchanan (Bobby), Jerry Alexander (Linda), Brian Alexander, Jason Alexander, Steve Alexander, Angel Alexander Macke (Rebecca), Rob Locklin and Francine Locklin; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanne Harp (Jimmie) and Susan Heatherwick; numerous nieces and nephews; close cousins, Cookie Seale (Bob).
Kay was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. She was known to many as "Momma Kaye" because of her kind and nurturing way of always taking care of everyone. She saw the good in everything, always listened, and her smile would brighten your day.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional and heartfelt care; and to her daughter-in-law Linda Alexander for her guidance and strength.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
