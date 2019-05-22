|
Memorial services will be at noon Thursday May 23, 2019, at Fairview Road Church of Christ for Kayla Jones Brewer, 33, of Rainbow City, who passed away from this life on May 17, 2019. Minister Billy Hayes will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is announcing.
She is preceded in death by her father: William Raymond Jones; grandmother: Frances Christian.
She is survived by her husband, David Brewer; mother, Lorri Jones; brother, Billy (Amanda) Jones; sisters, Joani, Stephanie and Michelle; uncle, Paul (Brenda) West; aunt, Janice Brown; nephews, Jaxson and Jonn Robert; cousin, Patricia (Dale) Silvey; mother-in-law, Wanda Hatley and several cousins.
Special thanks to all who called, text and visited during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday at Fairview Road Church of Christ.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2019