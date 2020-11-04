Keith Allen Phillips
October 12, 1972 - August 26, 2020
Keith Allen Phillips passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Joy Phillips, son Kanyon Phillips, daughter Karley Phillips, mother Patricia Phillips, brother Kevin (Kristy) Phillips, nephews Kaleb Yancy and Karter Phillips, parents in law Harry and Betty Mosteller. Keith is preceded in death by his father Jared Phillips and sister Sheri Yancy.
Keith graduated from Southside High School and earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Accounting from Jacksonville State University. Keith worked as a US Controller for Abaco.
A Memorial Service for Keith Phillips will be held November 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Good Shepherd Methodist Church 1418 Old Railroad Bed Rd, Madison, AL. 35757.
