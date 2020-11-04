1/1
Keith Allen Phillips
1972 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Allen Phillips
October 12, 1972 - August 26, 2020
Keith Allen Phillips passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Joy Phillips, son Kanyon Phillips, daughter Karley Phillips, mother Patricia Phillips, brother Kevin (Kristy) Phillips, nephews Kaleb Yancy and Karter Phillips, parents in law Harry and Betty Mosteller. Keith is preceded in death by his father Jared Phillips and sister Sheri Yancy.
Keith graduated from Southside High School and earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Accounting from Jacksonville State University. Keith worked as a US Controller for Abaco.
A Memorial Service for Keith Phillips will be held November 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Good Shepherd Methodist Church 1418 Old Railroad Bed Rd, Madison, AL. 35757.
Online condolences can be left at www.LegacyChapel.com
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Good Shepherd Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory
16 Hughes Rd
Madison, AL 35758
(256) 325-5011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved