Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Keith Daniel Rountree


1965 - 2019
Keith Daniel Rountree Obituary
Keith Daniel Rountree, 54, passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. He was born on Dec. 8, 1965.
Keith was a firefighter in Wellington. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a proud carpenter and worked by trade.
Funeral service will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Bro. Tommy Hutt will officiate the service. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
He is preceded in death by his father, C.D. "Shorty" Rountree; and his sister, Darlene Parker.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Cochran; grandchildren, Alex and Hailey Cochran; his loving mother, Nellie Rountree; sisters, Shirley Reaves, Sandra (Tony) Heath; brother, Darrell (Tammy) Rountree; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven Rountree, Daniel Reaves, Timothy Minton, Julian Bethel, Bradley Steele and Daylon Reaves.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 30, 2019
