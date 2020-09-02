1/1
Keith Davenport
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, for Keith Davenport, 62, of Gallant, who passed from this life on August 29, 2020. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Tommy Marshall and Clarence Quarles will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Bobbie Jo Davenport; Freida Owens; Payton Bean; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his sisters, Sheila and Jim Hodges and Nita and Bobby Lusk; and four children.
Pallbearers will be Jim Hodges, Bobby Lusk, Jason Owens, Chris Beck, Randall Owens, and Alan Patterson. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Class of "77" Etowah High School.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Mary Baily, Donna St. John, and Donald Olive and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
