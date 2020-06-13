A Graveside Service for Mr. Keith Echols Madison, 57, of Ohatchee, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Forestlawn Gardens with Rev. Bill Drummons officiating. For everyone's health and safety, the family kindly asks that friends maintain social distancing at the service.
Keith passed away on June 11, 2020, following a fall at his home.
Keith was born in Anniston. He attended The Donoho School and graduated from Jacksonville State University. During his 30 years in the construction industry, he worked in many states. Keith returned to Alabama in 2005 to be closer to family and enjoy life on the lake.
Keith is survived by his parents, Norman Madison and June Echols Madison; a brother, Kenneth Madison and his wife, Amy; a niece, Shelby Madison; a nephew, Nathan Madison and his wife, Stefanie; and uncles and aunts, Ralph and Shirley Madison and Donnie and Judy Echols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America in memory of Keith Madison, 1275 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 (www.bgca.org); or a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 13, 2020.