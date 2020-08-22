1/1
Keith William Edwards
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Bellevue Baptist Church for Keith William Edwards, 43, Gadsden, who died Monday, August 17, 2020. Ministers Dan Bartl, Scott Wright, and Shad Smith will officiate.
Keith was proud that he was born and spent most of his childhood in Chicago, IL. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bulls, Bears, and Alabama football. He was a 1995 graduate of Spring Garden High School. Keith was a member at Parkway Community Church. He was currently working for Vulcan Materials Co., but was formerly employed by JBW&T, Inc., and McCartney Construction. Keith never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Edwards Jr.; father-in-law, Herb Morris; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kellie Morris Edwards; children, Savannah, Ethan, Bailey, Alex, and Sydney Edwards; parents, Phillip and Odessa Edwards; brother, Patrick (Gina) Edwards; nephews, Patrick Jr. and Tristyn Edwards; mother-in-law, Sandra Morris; brothers-in-law, John and Michael Morris; chosen sisters, Alicia Kovac and Melissa Kranz; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-keith-edwards to help the family during this difficult time.
Special thanks to Ashley and Danny Fowler, and Stacey and Noah Yates.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at Bellevue Baptist Church. Keith's favorite color was blue, so the family has requested that everyone wear something blue to the service.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bellevue Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Bellevue Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
