Kelly Regina (Bonds) Engle passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 53. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Landa Bonds.
She is survived by her daughter, Morgan Engle; brothers, Stacy Ray Bonds (Rhonda) and Christopher Bonds; nieces, Kaitlyn Bonds Holcomb, Ella Bonds and Jade Bonds; her best friends, Karen Powell Stanfield, Kassidie Powell Bailey and Jennifer Dickie; and her faithful and loving fur-baby, Ellie.
Kelly lived in Marshall County her entire life and was known for lending a helping hand to anyone who needed help. She was a loving, caring person who loved her job and made sure all her patients felt loved. She helped her friends raise their kids and could be counted on to be there.
Kelly was a 1984 graduate of Albertville High School and a 1994 graduate of Gadsden State Community College, where she received her LPN. Kelly was employed at Mountain View Hospital on Scenic Highway in Gadsden. She will be greatly missed by everyone there.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hammers Hall, 102 East Main St., Albertville. Morgan is encouraging all friends and family to come and share their memories of Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mountain View Hospital, 3001 Scenic Hwy., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 10, 2019