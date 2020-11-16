1/1
Ken Keener
1946 - 2020
Gadsden - Ken Keener went home to be with his Lord and Past family members on November 14th, 2020 at 7:58am.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Hubert J. Keener and Mother Helen P. Keener.
He is survived by his two loving sons, Lane (Angie) Keener and Matt (Sandy) Keener. Grandsons, Kenneth Matthew Keener, Braxton R. Keener, Austin Rich and Matthew A. Keener.
Brother Larry (Mary) Keener, and sister Margie (Jerry) Ballentine.
And former wife, and life long loving friend until the very end, Vicki Keener.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Ken graduated from Gadsden High School class of '65, was a proud retired Commander with the Gadsden Fire Department, a retired Real Estate Appraiser and Consultant with Alabama D.O.T. and member of the Zamora Temple Shriners.
Pops had a multitude of close friends that he treated as family. Far too many to mention. He was a lucky man to have so many people in his life. It is a testament to the kind of man he was.
To know Ken, was to love Ken!
The family will be arranging a celebration of life for the memory of Ken in the near future. Plans will be announced via social media. All friends and family are welcome!

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
