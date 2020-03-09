|
|
Memorial service for Mr. Kendre' L. White, 42, of Gadsden will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Thomas officiating. To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35904, 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial - "Gadsden's Premier Provider of Cremation Services."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 9, 2020