Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506

Kendre' L. White

Kendre' L. White Obituary
Memorial service for Mr. Kendre' L. White, 42, of Gadsden will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Thomas officiating. To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35904, 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial - "Gadsden's Premier Provider of Cremation Services."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 9, 2020
