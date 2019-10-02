Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
Kenelius Keyion Moore

Kenelius Keyion Moore Obituary
Funeral services for Kenelius Keyion Moore will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Abundant Life Church. Bishop Terry Jones, pastor; Reverend Tyson Burwell, eulogist. Interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.
He leaves to cherish his memory: father, Cornelius Moore (Mandy); mother, Miriam Deering; brothers, Kalup Deering, Krystchian Moore and Bryant Yates; sisters, Kylah Deering and Kaylee Yates; grandfather, Avery Dupree; great-grandfather, Curtis Moore Sr.; aunts, Tamara McGahee and April Morris; uncle, Daryl Moore (Crystal); a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins; and special friends, Jasmine Williams and Skyler Terry.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 2, 2019
