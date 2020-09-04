1/
Keneshia Turner
Graveside service for Keneshia Turner will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick officiating.
She leaves to cherish many memories: parents, Shirley and Kenneth Turner; brother, Berlon Turner; grandmother, Juanita Wilson; aunts, Jane Deveraux, Darlene (Anthony) Diamond, Zelda (Billy) Brooks, Lisa Hale and Idella Green; uncles, Dale (Cathy) Green, Carl Green, Dwight Young, Larry Young and Reginald Young; nieces, Christonia Turner and JaKayla Davis.
Services by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lincoln Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
