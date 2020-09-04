Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Keneshia Turner will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charles Kirkpatrick officiating.

She leaves to cherish many memories: parents, Shirley and Kenneth Turner; brother, Berlon Turner; grandmother, Juanita Wilson; aunts, Jane Deveraux, Darlene (Anthony) Diamond, Zelda (Billy) Brooks, Lisa Hale and Idella Green; uncles, Dale (Cathy) Green, Carl Green, Dwight Young, Larry Young and Reginald Young; nieces, Christonia Turner and JaKayla Davis.

Services by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

