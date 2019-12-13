|
|
Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Glencoe, for Mr. Kenneth Laughlin, 67, who died Wednesday. Drew Laughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Kenneth Laughlin dedicated his life to God, his family, friends and to the service of others. The three words that describe him are faithful, humble and servant. He was an amazing husband, father, grandpa and friend.
His life of service began at a young age where he taught R.A's and coached basketball at Louis Street Baptist Church. He truly had a passion for young people and sports. He faithfully taught third and fourth grade Sunday School for over 30 years. However, his favorite times were on the baseball field, where he coached Glencoe for over 10 years. He was the head coach of the 1993 Dixie Youth State Champions and World Series Runner-Up. It was one of his proudest moments.
At the age of 47, a car wreck changed his life forever. However, even in the midst of his pain and suffering, he continued to serve and love those around him. When the wreck forced him to retire, he started a widows ministry, a door-to-door evangelism ministry and went on 5 mission trips with First Baptist Church of Glencoe, where he was a member and deacon for 32 years.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him! We love you Daddy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Laughlin; father, R.E. Laughlin; brother, David Laughlin; brother-in-law, Earl Gwin; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Morris.
He is survived by wife, Linda Morris Laughlin; daughter, Amanda Skinner; son, Drew (Marianna) Laughlin; brother, Ron (Carol) Laughlin; sister, Dianne (Gary) Brock; 6 grandchildren, Anna Caroline, Grant and Audrey Skinner, and Evan, Sarah Grace and Lottie Laughlin; sister-in-law, Pat Gwin; brother-in-law, Amos Morris Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Laughlin, Rob Gwin, Randy Yates, Mike McKenzie, Brandon Bush, Josh Brock, Clay Childers, Donny Pruitt and Richard Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Fordham, his 1993 State Championship baseball team, David Webster and all of his Goodyear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glencoe First Baptist Building Fund or Rainbow Presbyterian Youth Fund.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Leann, Brandon, Jamie and Tonya, and to Dr. Jason Ayres.
The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. until the time of service Saturday. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 13, 2019