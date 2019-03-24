|
Mr. Kenneth Blakley, 81, of Gallant, left this life to join his beloved wife Sarah in heaven on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
As a young man, Mr. Blakley served in the United States Army, where he was assigned to a position within the Military Police. Most notably, during an assignment in Germany, he served in the detail assigned to guard Elvis Presley during his performance tour for the troops overseas. After ending his enlistment, Kenneth worked at Republic Steel for many years, where he was known by all of his coworkers as "Tall Boy". A man of many interests and talents, he was a true farmer of the earth and his garden was his pride and joy; he was also a carpenter, and could easily be considered a "Jack of all trades". Kenneth was known for his mischievous sense of humor and his shenanigans. He, as well as our sweet mother, were our rock in every situation.
Mr. Blakley leaves behind his son, Tony Blakley (Tom Valente); daughter, Rebekah Lankford (Jeffrey Lankford); son, Robert Blakley (Gina Blakley). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his world: Breanna Burton (Dewayne), Dalton Blakley, Macon Walker, and Mollie Blakley; great-grandchild, Bryleigh Burton; and a host of extended family and friends.
Those preceding Mr. Blakley in passing include his loving wife of 60 years, Sarah Blakley; his mother, Eula Blakley; his father, Lee Blakley; brothers, Eldon Blakley and Ray Blakley; sister, Glenda Williams.
Oh what a reunion this will be!
A memorial service to celebrate the lives of Sarah and Kenneth will be announced in the coming weeks.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 24, 2019