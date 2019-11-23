|
Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Old Harmony Cemetery for Kenneth L. Runyan, 59, of Ashville, who passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Pastor Chris Cornutt will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing.
Kenny was a graduate of Patterson High School in Patterson, LA. He loved hunting, fishing, and watching sports on TV. He became a resident of Ashville in 1993.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Runyan Sr.
Kenny is survived by his mother, Peggy Teems; siblings, Vicky Jean Darnell, Virginia D. Stewart and Valerie Kay Warren; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 23, 2019