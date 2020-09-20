Kenneth McGlaughn, 85, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 26 at Edgewood Baptist Church with Brother Bart Watts and Dr. Reverend Mike Hammonds officiating.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy as a Helmsman from 1952 till 1956.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Nola McGlaughn and Luther and Estelle Hammonds; and son, Kenneth Dale McGlaughn.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marie Eloise McGlaughn; his sons, Butch (Lynn) McGlaughn, Jimmy (Laura) McGlaughn; his daughters, Teresa (Bill) Mincey, Karen (Daryl) Layfield; along with 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to granddaughters Kayla Vinson and Amber Griffin for all their extra love and care for PawPaw; and special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Edgewood Baptist Church children's program, c/o Susan Watts, 1727 Mt. Zion Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.

