Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Kenneth Wayne Crowder

Kenneth Wayne Crowder Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Crowder, lifetime resident of Etowah County, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 following an extended illness. He was 80 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donna Marie Allsup and Forrest Henry Crowder of Alabama City.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wylene Jennings Crowder; four children, Carlus Anthony Shaw, Roger Dale Shaw, Sabrina Durham, and Tanya Barnes; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken's friendship was appreciated by many with whom he worked with through the years. His talents were well known and remembered through the hundreds of performances he gave in music venues and churches throughout the area.
Visitation will be at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Monday at noon until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with burial following in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Chris Craig will officiate.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 10, 2019
