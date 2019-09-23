Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Kent Maurice Helms Obituary
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Village Chapel, for Kent Maurice Helms, age 58, of Gadsden, who passed away Sept. 21, 2019. Brothers Bart Watts and Michael Heath will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Helms was an employee of ACCO Louden and Trambeam Plant for 15 years. He was an avid Alabama football and Nascar fan. Kent enjoyed playing poker, fishing and hunting at the Emuckfaw Creek Hunting club where he was a member.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Spinks.
He is survived by his parents, Chris and Fay Helms; wife, Cheryl Helms; children, Tonya Helms and fiancé, Devin Mass, Jessica Helms, Kenny (Darleen) Helms; grandchildren, Shaelah Sherrill, Brodi Kilgore, Ava Bailey and Abigail Helms; sister, Rhonda (James) Heath; brother, Tim (Terri) Helms; special nieces and nephews, Lori (Sean) Collier and children, Michael (Laura) Heath and children, Shawn (Neisee) Spinks and daughter; a host of nieces and nephews; chosen daughter, Ariel Byrd.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Vaughn, Billy Helms, Anthony Helms, Keith Thomas, Chris Barnard, Dusty Blocker, Steve Woodward and Shae Sherrill.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of ACCO.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 23, 2019
