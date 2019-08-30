|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, for Kermit Davis, 70, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away August 27. Layman Joe Morgan will officiate. Burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Davis grew up in Alabama City, Alabama. He attended Emma Sansom High School. He was an honorable Vietnam Veteran, receiving a Purple Heart for his sacrifice. After his return, he married Barbara Davis (Momma), and worked at Goodyear, Anniston Army Depot, and was a mail carrier for the Gadsden Post Office. He served in the Southside Fire Department and the Etowah County Sheriff's Department for many years. He loved Auburn football and later piddled with the banjo. He was a man of few words, but you knew where you stood with him. He was a tough guy, but had a beautiful heart. His quirky sense of humor made you laugh at the irony of life. He was devoted to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara Davis; daughters, Karen (Mark) Monday and Kristi Farley Guined; grandchildren, Kirsten, Hunter and Alyssa Farley; brother, George (Mary) Davis; and his best buddy Rufus.
Pallbearers will be Mark Monday, Hunter Farley, Tom Johnson, Jeff Abernathy, Stanley Stroup, Mike Sigmon and Shane Fuller.
Special thanks to Dr. KJ Shah and the nurses of Riverview ICU.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019