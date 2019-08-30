Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit Davis Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, for Kermit Davis, 70, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away August 27. Layman Joe Morgan will officiate. Burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Davis grew up in Alabama City, Alabama. He attended Emma Sansom High School. He was an honorable Vietnam Veteran, receiving a Purple Heart for his sacrifice. After his return, he married Barbara Davis (Momma), and worked at Goodyear, Anniston Army Depot, and was a mail carrier for the Gadsden Post Office. He served in the Southside Fire Department and the Etowah County Sheriff's Department for many years. He loved Auburn football and later piddled with the banjo. He was a man of few words, but you knew where you stood with him. He was a tough guy, but had a beautiful heart. His quirky sense of humor made you laugh at the irony of life. He was devoted to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara Davis; daughters, Karen (Mark) Monday and Kristi Farley Guined; grandchildren, Kirsten, Hunter and Alyssa Farley; brother, George (Mary) Davis; and his best buddy Rufus.
Pallbearers will be Mark Monday, Hunter Farley, Tom Johnson, Jeff Abernathy, Stanley Stroup, Mike Sigmon and Shane Fuller.
Special thanks to Dr. KJ Shah and the nurses of Riverview ICU.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kermit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now