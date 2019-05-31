|
|
Kermit Hammond, 88, of Huntsville, born January 3, 1931, died May 28, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Steve Puckett and Jody Vickery officiating. Burial will be in Blessing Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Earnestine Pack Hammond.
He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Steve Puckett of Florida and Lisa and Jody Vickery of Huntsville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shelba Allen and Jeanette McMullins, both of Crossville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childhaven Children's Home, 1816 Childhaven Road NE, Cullman, AL 35055; or .
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019