Kevin "Tiny" Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of Life for Kevin "Tiny" Cole will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Viewing and visitation will begin at 1 p.m until time for the service.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 27, 2020
Sorry for the family's loss tiny was a good freind to me
Timmy champion
Friend
June 27, 2020
We go way back me and Tiny he was a good freind and a heck of a cook youll be missed.
Mark Robinson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved