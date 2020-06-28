Celebration of Life for Kevin "Tiny" Cole will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Viewing and visitation will begin at 1 p.m until time for the service.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 28, 2020.