1/1
MSgt Kevin Ray Mann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSgt Kevin Ray Mann, 37, of Prattville, AL, passed away August 22, 2020. Funeral Service will be at noon Friday, August 28, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with the Air Force Chaplain and Dustin Taylor officiating. Graveside with Military Honors will follow at Mt. Lookout Cemetery on Tabor Road in Gadsden, AL.
Master Sergeant (MSgt E-7) Kevin Mann served in the United States Air Force for 20 years as a Civil Engineer. He was a loving and devoted father. Kevin was an avid Auburn fan, and he loved his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Evelyn Mann; grandfather, Hyatt Lathan; and cousin, Mark Thrift.
He is survived by his daughter, Annalese Mann; parents, Tommy and Rebecca Mann; brother, Keith Mann; nephews, Austin, Aaron, and Daniel Mann; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be the 187th Fighter Wing Alabama Air National Guard.
Special thanks to the United States Air Force for all their kindness and support.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, August 28, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved