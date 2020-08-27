MSgt Kevin Ray Mann, 37, of Prattville, AL, passed away August 22, 2020. Funeral Service will be at noon Friday, August 28, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with the Air Force Chaplain and Dustin Taylor officiating. Graveside with Military Honors will follow at Mt. Lookout Cemetery on Tabor Road in Gadsden, AL.

Master Sergeant (MSgt E-7) Kevin Mann served in the United States Air Force for 20 years as a Civil Engineer. He was a loving and devoted father. Kevin was an avid Auburn fan, and he loved his family more than anything.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Evelyn Mann; grandfather, Hyatt Lathan; and cousin, Mark Thrift.

He is survived by his daughter, Annalese Mann; parents, Tommy and Rebecca Mann; brother, Keith Mann; nephews, Austin, Aaron, and Daniel Mann; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be the 187th Fighter Wing Alabama Air National Guard.

Special thanks to the United States Air Force for all their kindness and support.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, August 28, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

