Kimberly Denise Sanders Alldredge
Funeral service for Ms. Kimberly Denise Sanders Alldredge, 50, of Walnut Grove, will be held at 1 p.m. July 23, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with Reverend Don Colvin officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Antioch Cemetery in Blountsville, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Ms. Alldredge passed away on July 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Alldredge; her grandparents, O.O. and Cleo Alldredge; her grandmother, Flora Balfour; her aunt, Linda Douglas; and other aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Brenttany Kalen Jade Alldredge (James Sears Jr.), Kaley Breanna Garmany Barrett (Caleb Leonard Barrett); her grandchildren, Hunter James Sears, Havanna Storm Sears, Kynleigh Denise Barrett, Paisley Grace Barrett and Bransen Slade Barrett; her brother, James Steven Alldredge (Phyllis); her sister, Deborah Croyle; her nieces and nephews, Jamie Williams, Kristen Williams, Jared Williams, Bryan Alldredge and Marie Alldredge; the love of her life, Blu Bloodworth; her chosen daughter, Cierra Blackwood Underwood; her close friend, P.J. Honeycutt; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Ms. Alldredge was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School. She was loved by many. Her laugh was unforgettable. She was a wonderful sister, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be James Sears, Cody Woods, Landon Patterson, Josh Davis, James Sears Sr. and Caleb Barrett.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
