Funeral services for Mrs. Kimberly Lynn Dillon will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Overcoming Church of Our Lord, Ashville.
Apostle Reginald Huff, eulogist. Interment in Ashville Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public visitation is noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
She leaves to cherish her many memories: four daughters, Grace (Willie) Jackson of Wetumpka, Leonta Dillon, Shaquita Dillon and Bonita Dillon of Gadsden; two sons, Jerome (LaTora) Williams of Gadsden, and Devon Dillon of Huntsville; two brothers, Alfonza (Marian) Williams of Gadsden, and Cedric (Deitra) Williams of Ashville; two uncles, Wesley (Louise) Williams of Gadsden, and S.J. (Sheila) Williams of Ashville; two aunts, Ella Williams and Caroline Williams of Ashville and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 15, 2019