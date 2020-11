Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Michelle Bradford-Perkins

Graveside service for Mrs. Kimberly Michelle Bradford-Perkins, who transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020, will be at 1:00 PM today at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home



