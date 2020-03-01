|
|
Kristi Brown Martin passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her home in Carrollton, Texas, surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David Martin; her son, Scotty (Emily Matlock); and her daughter, Jessi (Shane Bennett); her mom and dad, Jesse and Teresa Brown; sister, Shannon (David) Spiers; nephew, Alex Summerlin; and niece, Regan Summerlin Bragg.
Kristi lived in Rainbow City and graduated from Southside High School and Jacksonville State University. She loved music, her dogs, playing piano and singing, especially with her church choir.
There was a dinner in her honor on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 hosted by her family, followed by a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Creekwood Christian Church, where she was a member.
Although our hearts are broken, we are confident knowing Kristi is in the arms of her Heavenly Father and resting peacefully there.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2020