Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Kristi L. West


1970 - 2020
Kristi L. West Obituary
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Kristi L. West, 50, of Attalla, who passed away on February 26, 2020. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service.
Kristi was born February 8, 1970, to Theo and Nellie West. Kristi was a lifelong resident of Attalla. She was an avid Auburn fan. If you knew Kristi, you know she was one of a kind. She never met a stranger or forgot a face, and she was your friend for life. She had the love and innocence of a child. Her spirit will live on in the many lives she touched.
Kristi was preceded in death by her father, Theo West; sisters, Shirley West White, Trina Chapman; brothers, Marvin West and Randy West.
She is survived by her mother, Nellie West; brothers, Joe West, Michael (Sue) West, Allen Patterson; brother-in-law, Rocky Chapman; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Craig Ford and Larry Means.
Pallbearers will be Deverett Howard, Dalvin Woods, Brian Chapman, Seneca Ruffin, Jeremy Chapman, Joey Miller, Allen Patterson, Adam Campbell and Steve West.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 29, 2020
