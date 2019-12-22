|
|
Kyle Marlon Albright, 78, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 after a long illness. He passed away with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with pastors Randy Gunter and Stan Albright officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Kip Williams, Richard Sharpton, Bryan Busby, Keith Busby, Will Albright, Barry Rich, Gary Rich, David Sharpton.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lanette; sons, Kyle (Tanya) Albright, Kirk (Amber) Albright; daughter, Kelli (Mitch) Jarrells; grandsons, Kolton (Leslie) Albright, Kyler Albright; granddaughter, Madison Jarrells; great-grandson, Liam Albright; brothers, Leon Albright, Jerry (Sally) Albright; sisters-in-law, Carlene Albright, Martha (Larry) Busby, Glenda Williams, Marie Rich, Ellaree Sharpton; along with many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
His children and grandchildren affectionately called him "Pops" and his great-grandson called him, "Big Pops." He was a loving husband and devoted father, who was very proud of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bessie Albright; brother, Charles Albright; sister, Mary Helen Mayo.
Marlon was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Masons. He served as a State of Alabama Baseball Commissioner and was a volunteer coach at various high schools throughout the area. Marlon was inducted into the Etowah County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1960 and then went to Virginia Tech on a football scholarship. After graduating, he remained at Virginia Tech where he became part of the coaching staff. He then returned to Alabama, where he coached high school football at Minor (Birmingham) and Anniston and was an assistant coach at Jacksonville State University. After getting out of coaching, he went to work as a supervisor at Goodyear until his retirement.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Robert Hash and the nursing staff at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family care.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation designated to Hospice Family Care at 801 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, AL 35801 (huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org to make a gift online) or Meadowbrook Baptist Church Building Fund at 2525 Rainbow Dr. Gadsden, AL 35901.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 22, 2019