Mr. Lamar Leggett, 86, went to be with his Lord on September 9, 2020, after a brief illness. The visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church with the funeral following at 2 p.m. at the church, with Brother Tommy Ferguson officiating the service. A graveside service will follow in Crestwood Cemetery.
Lamar was a native of Anniston, AL, and moved to Gadsden, where he resided with his wife, Jane, since September 1959. He retired from Wittichen Supply after working there for 26 years. He was a Third Degree Mason at Glencoe Lodge #846, and served as Past Master at Ed Christopher Lodge #904. Lamar was an avid Alabama Football Fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.T. and Myrtle Leggett; two brothers; one sister; and two brothers-in-law, George and John Daniel.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Jane Leggett; special sister-in-law, Vera Daniel; three special nieces, Jill, Donna and Patty; two nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; many great-great-nieces and nephews; and five godchildren.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Davis, Shun Snyder, Blake Champion, Allen Champion, Larry Peppers, and Joe Morgan.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
