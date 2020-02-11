Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Lamar "Bill" Whitt

Lamar "Bill" Whitt Obituary
Lamar "Bill" Whitt, 90, of Attalla, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Kyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 until 2 Thursday before the service at the funeral home. Rev. Joe Wise, Rev. Stanley Naylor and Sister Linnie Jo Carroll will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Whitt, Gavin Whitt, Noah Whitt, Chris Madden, Drexel Kilpatrick, J.T. Childers.
Bill was a member and deacon of Unity Baptist Church for over 62 years, and he also retired from AAA Plumbing and Pottery in Attalla.
The family has requested no flowers or food, please.
Mr. Whitt is survived by his wife of 69 years, Katherine Whitt; daughter, Kathy Kilpatrick (Drexel); son, Rickey Whitt; grandchildren, Billie Childers, Justin (Rachel) Whitt, Brea Kilpatrick; eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Billie Dale Whitt; parents, Julian and Bertha Whitt; brother, Floyd Whitt; sister, Maureen Dempsey.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 11, 2020
