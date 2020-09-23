Lambros Emanuel Eugenias fell asleep in the Lord on September 7, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1927 (age 93), in Samos, Greece. He served in the Greek Navy in the Mediterranean with the Allied Forces in WWII, and then after serving his country joined the Merchant Marine. He traveled around the world before coming to the U.S., where he met and married the love of his life, Georgia Malfas Eugenias. He made his home in Gadsden for 68 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Evangelia Eugenias; his daughter, Amfithea (Thea) Bass; a brother and sister from Greece, Irene Mitlinos and Aleco Eugenias; and a step-grandson, Brandon Sparks.
He is survived by a son, Emanuel Lambros Eugenias, and wife, Velda, of Gadsden; and a son-in-law, Gene Bass, of Wetumpka. He leaves a granddaughter, Alexis Noon (Taylor), of Clovis, New Mexico; a step-granddaughter, Stephanie Jae Sparks, of Birmingham; and a great-grandson, Gabriel Mitchell, of Gadsden. Along with his "Big Fat Greek Family," who loved and admired him deeply, he leaves a host of friends to mourn his passing. In the last year of his life, he was cared for by three Guardian Angels; Beverly Bellew, Carolyn Cochran and Priscilla Martin Kyle, who loved him so tenderly.
During his 68 years in the U.S., Lambros served his community in many ways. He was an owner of The Sombrero from 1952 until his retirement in 1992. In 1977, his son, Manny, returned from college and they changed the Sombrero to Manny's Steak and Seafood House. They had a well-known restaurant and catering business that gave him great pride.
After retirement, he and Georgia traveled the world enjoying great food, friends and family.
During his years as a restaurateur, he served in many civic organizations, too many to mention.
The ones he was the most proud of was serving on the national, state and local restaurant association boards, often serving as president. He was one of the founders of the "Taste of Gadsden." He received the Salute Restaurateur from Florida State University, his son's alma mater. He loved selling brooms for the Lions Club, where he served for many years. His family was his life. He loved Greek cooking, dancing and sailing.
He was also an avid fan of the Alabama football team; he took joy in coaching the players during their games and letting them know when they messed up!
He was a member of the Holy Trinity – Holy Cross, Greek Orthodox Church in Birmingham, AL.
Honorable mention:
• Honorary pallbearers are Pat, Phillip and Nick Vezertzis; John, Billy and Tony Petelos; and Peter Gulas.
• The many customers and employees who supported the restaurant for 40 plus years, who he loved so deeply.
• A special thank you to Dr. G. Patel and Dr. Thomas Dwight Harper and the Encompass Hospice staff for their attentive care to him during his illness.
Due to the coronavirus, a private graveside service was held on September 9, 2020, with his immediate family. A Celebration of Life Memorial for Lambros will be held after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.
Arrangements were provided by Crestwood Funeral Home, Gadsden, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Holy Trinity – Holy Cross, Greek Orthodox Church in Birmingham, AL, or to his special charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
May his memory be eternal ...