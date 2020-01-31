Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Lamerle Milam Payne


1930 - 2020
Lamerle Milam Payne Obituary
Lamerle Milam Payne was born July 13, 1930, and passed away on January 29, 2020.
Funeral Service will be at noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Billy Hunt officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial at Hopewell Cemetery.
Lamerle had a servant's heart. She was a caretaker for many years to multiple people. She retired from St. Clair County Jail after 10 years. Lamerle worked with her husband at Troy Payne Wrecker Service for many years, driving wreckers and picking up parts. She was a friend to everyone she met and loved them unconditionally. She was a faithful member of New Hopewell Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Sylvester and Grace Milam; husband, Troy Payne; sisters, Melba Palmer, Evelyn George, Audrey Palmer, Flora Jean Caudle; brothers, Aaron and Tommy Milam; and great-granddaughter, Lynleigh Payne.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Gerald) Tompkins, Debbie Payne; son, Troy Marion Payne; granddaughters, Amy (Derrick) Heckman, Amberlee Hart; grandson, Stephen Troy Payne; great-grandsons, Colby (Danielle) Burttram, Alexander Hart; multiple step-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis, Bobby and David Milam; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Gadsden Home Health and Rehab nurses and staff, especially Amy Buckelew, Esther and Taylor.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 31, 2020
