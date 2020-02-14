Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lamonthe Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lamonthe Lee Bradford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lamonthe Lee Bradford Obituary
Lamonthe Lee Bradford, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). Eulogist: Reverend James D. Aaron. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
All services will take place on Saturday.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving and devoted family: his children, Shundra (Joseph) Sawyer, Derrick (Cheryl) Adams, LaKisha (Ali) Sullivan, LaToya (Tracy) Teague, Joycelyn (Corey) Bradford; special son, Ragan White; sister, Denese (Tommy) Ellis; brothers, Gregory (Annie) Johnson, Bobby (Carolyn) Bradford; a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lamonthe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -