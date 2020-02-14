|
|
Lamonthe Lee Bradford, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). Eulogist: Reverend James D. Aaron. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
All services will take place on Saturday.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving and devoted family: his children, Shundra (Joseph) Sawyer, Derrick (Cheryl) Adams, LaKisha (Ali) Sullivan, LaToya (Tracy) Teague, Joycelyn (Corey) Bradford; special son, Ragan White; sister, Denese (Tommy) Ellis; brothers, Gregory (Annie) Johnson, Bobby (Carolyn) Bradford; a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2020