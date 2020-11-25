Lana Marie McEntyre
Attalla - Lana Marie McEntyre, 70, of Attalla, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 12 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Revs.
Larry Garrard and Bobby Joe Winningham will officiate. Visitation will be from 11am until 12p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Lee Family Cemetery in Rainbow City.
Lana was a talented singer who loved singing with her church choir. She loved all animals. Lana was a loving daughter, a devoted sister and a wonderful aunt. Lana nurtured everyone she met and we will cherish the times we shared with her.
She was preceded in death her father, Lacy McEntyre and brother, Mac McEntyre.
Survivors include her mother, Nancy McEntyre; sister Sharon McEntyre; brother, Mark McEntyre (Connie Lee); nieces Suzanne Smith (Mark), Lacy Minyard (Justin), Jennifer Douthit (Jared), Angel Grogan (Bradley); nephews Mark McEntyre II (Kelly) and Mathew McEntyre; 13 great nieces and nephews and best friends Teresa Mabrey and Artie Winningham.
Pallbearers will be David Winningham, Mark McEntyre II, Bo Cash, Lucas Smith, Dalton Mize and Parker Mize.
Special thanks is extended to Dr. Debora Reiland and the staff of Northside Health Care.
The family will receive friends for an hour before the service at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 County Rd 398, Boaz, AL 35957 or to your favorite charity
.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and engage in social distancing when attending the visitation and service.