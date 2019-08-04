Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Lance David Payne


1954 - 2019
Lance David Payne Obituary
Mr. Lance David Payne departed this life to meet Jesus on Monday, July 29, 2019.
David was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Payne; mother, Dallean Jenkins Payne; and brothers, Lane Payne and Lawson Payne.
He leaves behind: sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Payne, Teresa Payne (Donald) Oliver, Freida Payne (Louis) Hernandez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
David was born in Gadsden on June 13, 1954. He was a graduate of Etowah High School, Class of 1972, and worked as a watch repairman. Mr. Payne made his home in Attalla for 55 years, before moving to Texas for five years, and then later returning home to Alabama to reside in Gadsden for the last five years of his life.
David was a lover of life and never met a stranger. He always had a smiling face and a word of encouragement for those who encountered him; these traits among many others were why all those who knew David loved him. His attitude was one of daily thankfulness – and undeniably, his priorities were God, family and friends, the Alabama Crimson Tide, country music and guns.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Pastor Kent Brown of Liberty, Texas, officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation for 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Alexander, Mike Garrett, Louis Hernandez, Donald Oliver, Randy Holliday, Carla Wooton and Queenie Andress.
A memorial scholarship will be established at Etowah High School in David's honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the L. David Payne Memorial Scholarship Fund – a dropbox for scholarship contributions will be available to the public at Morgan Funeral Chapel for your convenience.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2019
