Ridout's Gardendale Chapel
2029 Decatur Highway
Gardendale, AL 35071
(205) 631-6252
Graveside service
Private
Larra Dean Jones Wynn


1941 - 2020
Larra Dean Jones Wynn Obituary
Larra Dean Jones Wynn of Birmingham, Alabama, age 78, born on November 4, 1941, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Larra was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence Johnny Jones and Gracie Guest Jones; and her grandparents, Allen Jackson Jones, Mattie Carine Jones, John Wesley Guest and Sallie West Guest.
Larra is survived by two daughters, Melody Ruth Wynn Banks (Johnny L. Jr.) and Grace Leah Wynn Posey (Bill); three grandsons, John Lewis Banks III, John Robert Mize II (Amanda) and Jackson Lawrence Posey; and a great-grandson, Caiden Brooks Mize.
Larra was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Gadsden, Alabama. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Private graveside services were held on Monday, May 11, 2020. Minister Rachel Holt officiated.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridoutsgardendalechapel.com for the Wynn family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2020
