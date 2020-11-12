1/
Larry and Sandra Turner
Larry and Sandra Turner
Gadsden - Combined graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery, for Mrs. Sandra Turner, age 76, who passed away on September 13, 2020, and Mr. Larry Turner, age 77, who passed away on November 9, 2020, both of Gadsden. Reverend Roger Beshears will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Turner previously worked for Holler Oil Company before becoming employed at Jerry's Pharmacy, where she worked as a bookkeeper for many years.
Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Arledge and Carrie Ballew; sisters, Cora (Ailene) Chapman and Nancy Marshall; and her brothers, Robert Arledge, Bill Arledge, Arthur Arledge, and Clay Ballew.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to the caring hospice workers with Kindred Hospice.
Mr. Turner was an Emma Sansom graduate and a sheet metal worker, retiring from Union Local number 48. He liked motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and Alabama Football. He was a loving husband, uncle, and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
Mr. Turner is preceded in death by parents Leroy and Izo Turner, brothers; Roy Lee, Kenneth, Robert, Frederick, and sister Annie Pate.
They are survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
