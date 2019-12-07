|
Funeral service for Mr. Larry Boyd Pollard, 53, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Pastor Richard Leatherwood officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Pollard passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy O'Bryant.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, June Pollard; children, Vernon (Rebecca) Bohannon, Shannon Smith and Jamie Smith; grandchildren, Amber Nichols, Kayla and Dylan Hawkins, LeAnn Bohannon; great-grandchildren, Makinsley, Paislee, and Jr. Hawkins, Brodie, and Adalynn Nichols, and Makayleigh Green; brother, Mark Pollard.
Mr. Pollard worked 20 years at B/C Flooring. He was the best employee they ever had. He loved fishing, working in the garden and Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 7, 2019