Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Pisgah Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Boyd Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Boyd Pollard Obituary
Funeral service for Mr. Larry Boyd Pollard, 53, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Pastor Richard Leatherwood officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Pollard passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy O'Bryant.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, June Pollard; children, Vernon (Rebecca) Bohannon, Shannon Smith and Jamie Smith; grandchildren, Amber Nichols, Kayla and Dylan Hawkins, LeAnn Bohannon; great-grandchildren, Makinsley, Paislee, and Jr. Hawkins, Brodie, and Adalynn Nichols, and Makayleigh Green; brother, Mark Pollard.
Mr. Pollard worked 20 years at B/C Flooring. He was the best employee they ever had. He loved fishing, working in the garden and Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery
"Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -