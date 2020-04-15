Home

Larry Brazier Obituary
There will be a private family graveside service held at Crestwood Cemetery for Larry Brazier, 75, of Wellington, who passed away on Monday.
Larry retired from Goodyear after 42 years. He enjoyed sports: Alabama football, Braves baseball, and especially enjoyed sports with his grandkids. He was a very loving role model and had hugs for everyone. As his family grew, his grandkids and nephews considered him Dad and he loved it. His catchphrase everyone knew was "Roll Tide." He was a loving husband, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lela; and two siblings.
Mr. Brazier is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary; children, Melissa Jo Wolfe, Charlie (Angela) Brazier and JoAnna (Chris) Dickie; grandchildren, Jordin, Logan, Carly, Carson and Connor; and great-granddaughter, Rylyn Jo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 15, 2020
