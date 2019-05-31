Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Larry C. Holston Obituary
Larry C. Holston, 66, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Patricia Roberts-Holston; son, Larry C. Holston II (LC); stepdaughter, Africa Roberts Bell; granddaughters, Dyleshia and Zakiya Bell; stepmother, Lillie Mae Holstick; brothers, Jimmy Holston, Robert (Shelia) Holston, Otis Holstick, Sedrick Holstick; sisters, Kim (Charles) Partlow, Paulette Holston Wildy; brother-in-law, John Wilkers; devoted cousin, Chester (Johnnie) Grady; sisters-in-law, Annie Roberts and Mary Graves; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Rev. Mario McDaniel officiating. Public visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Visitation with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Professional Services entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home Inc. "Your Bridge over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019
