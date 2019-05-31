|
Larry C. Holston, 66, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Larry leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Patricia Roberts-Holston; son, Larry C. Holston II (LC); stepdaughter, Africa Roberts Bell; granddaughters, Dyleshia and Zakiya Bell; stepmother, Lillie Mae Holstick; brothers, Jimmy Holston, Robert (Shelia) Holston, Otis Holstick, Sedrick Holstick; sisters, Kim (Charles) Partlow, Paulette Holston Wildy; brother-in-law, John Wilkers; devoted cousin, Chester (Johnnie) Grady; sisters-in-law, Annie Roberts and Mary Graves; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Rev. Mario McDaniel officiating. Public visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday. Visitation with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Professional Services entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home Inc. "Your Bridge over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2019