Larry Colvin Abel, of Winchester, TN, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home on Tim's Ford Lake at the age of 63.
Larry was born on March 5, 1956, in Hokes Bluff, AL, to C.J. "Buddy" and Mary Eva Abel. He attended Hokes Bluff High School and continued his education at Auburn University, graduating in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed sailing, building cars, playing guitars and rock climbing. Some of his favorite places to climb included Cherokee Rock Village, Stone Door, and Grand Teton National Park. He was a very talented individual who considered one of his greatest achievements in life the design and construction of his dream lake home. One of Larry's favorite places to spend time was on the water.
He is survived by his four children, Dylan, Sierra, Briana and Chase, along with their spouses; and one granddaughter, Harper Grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.J. "Buddy" and Mary Eva Abel; and his brother, Richard Abel.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN, with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019