Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC - Tullahoma
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
(931)455-0677
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC - Tullahoma
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC - Tullahoma
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Abel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Colvin Abel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Colvin Abel Obituary
Larry Colvin Abel, of Winchester, TN, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home on Tim's Ford Lake at the age of 63.
Larry was born on March 5, 1956, in Hokes Bluff, AL, to C.J. "Buddy" and Mary Eva Abel. He attended Hokes Bluff High School and continued his education at Auburn University, graduating in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed sailing, building cars, playing guitars and rock climbing. Some of his favorite places to climb included Cherokee Rock Village, Stone Door, and Grand Teton National Park. He was a very talented individual who considered one of his greatest achievements in life the design and construction of his dream lake home. One of Larry's favorite places to spend time was on the water.
He is survived by his four children, Dylan, Sierra, Briana and Chase, along with their spouses; and one granddaughter, Harper Grace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.J. "Buddy" and Mary Eva Abel; and his brother, Richard Abel.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN, with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now