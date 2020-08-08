1/1
Larry David Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry David Moore was a very loving, loyal, devoted husband and father. He loved riding dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, and swimming. He ranked top in the world as an electrician with the I.B.E.W. with the highest score recorded. He was a very kind and loving man, but would be strong and courageous when needed. He loved to joke around. His humor will be missed.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Amanda Moore; daughter, Kristen (David) Ogburn; daughter, Nicole Moore; daughter, Rachel (Tyler) Price; son, Larry David Brandon Moore; daughter, Kristie Moore; grandson, Isaac Ogburn; sister, Deanna (Scott) Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Derrick Fulenwider, Darrin Fulenwider, Tyler Price, David Ogburn, Greg Bramblett, and Scott Bailey.
Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved