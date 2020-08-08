Larry David Moore was a very loving, loyal, devoted husband and father. He loved riding dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, and swimming. He ranked top in the world as an electrician with the I.B.E.W. with the highest score recorded. He was a very kind and loving man, but would be strong and courageous when needed. He loved to joke around. His humor will be missed.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Amanda Moore; daughter, Kristen (David) Ogburn; daughter, Nicole Moore; daughter, Rachel (Tyler) Price; son, Larry David Brandon Moore; daughter, Kristie Moore; grandson, Isaac Ogburn; sister, Deanna (Scott) Bailey.

Pallbearers will be Derrick Fulenwider, Darrin Fulenwider, Tyler Price, David Ogburn, Greg Bramblett, and Scott Bailey.

Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

