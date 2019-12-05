|
|
Funeral services for Larry F. Beddingfield, 77, of Attalla, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with visitation starting at noon. Pastor Jeff Underwood will officiate.
Larry Floyd Beddingfield passed from this earthly life on November 30, 2019, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Connie Thompson Beddingfield; brother, David Beddingfield (Carol); children, Loring Beddingfield (Natalie), Lindsay Beddingfield (Janice) and Amy Beddingfield Reaves (Derick), Nick Sabat and Jonathan Sabat (Crystal); brother-in-law, Michael Thompson (Terry); grandchildren, Emilie Beddingfield (Jerome), Chase Beddingfield (Lisa), Maria Beddingfield, Nicholas Reaves (Leah), Andrew Reaves and Kaden Sabat; great-grandchildren, Noah Maske, Aiden Beddingfield, Victoria Beddingfield and Ella Huddleston; niece, Angie Wilson (Kyle); nephew, John Beddingfield; great-nieces and -nephews, Anne Carol Williams (Jordan), Grayson Wilson, Jake Beddingfield, Brad Beddingfield and Grace Beddingfield.
Special Friends: Carson Cochran, Dennis and Theresa Huff, Ted Jones, Don Oliver, Larry Means, John Battles, Janet Kenner, and Bob and Millie Cartrett.
Larry was a native of Gadsden, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Nell Beddingfield; and infant son, John Charles Beddingfield.
Larry was a 1960 graduate from Gadsden High School. He worked at Republic Steel/Gulf State Steel until retirement. After retirement, he operated The Sock Drawer, a wholesale sock business, and was a vendor at Collinsville Flea Market and Mountain Top Flea Market for 20+ years. He was an avid sportsman and loved deer hunting and dove shoots. He loved his family.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care for their excellent care of Larry after his stroke; and to Dr. Boodoo of Riverview Hospital for not only his excellent medical expertise, but also his great compassion for Larry and the family. A special thank you to Heaven's Helpers and his favorite sitter, Traci Holliday, for her compassion and concern for him during his illness.
Pallbearers will be Keith Raines, Stan Raines, John Beddingfield, Kyle Wilson, Rick Neal and Danny Conner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the First Church of the Nazarene, 3867 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019