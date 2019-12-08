|
Funeral services for Larry F. Beddingfield, 77, of Attalla, were held at Morgan Chapel and Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The service began at 1 p.m. Pastor Jeff Underwood officiated the service. Interment was in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Larry Floyd Beddingfield passed from this earthly life on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Connie Thompson Beddingfield; brother, David Beddingfield (Carol); children, Loring Beddingfield (Natalie), Lindsay Beddingfield (Janice), Amy Beddingfield Reaves (Derick), Nick Sabat and Jonathan Sabat (Crystal); father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Sue Thompson; brother-in-law, Michael Thompson (Terry); grandchildren, Emilie Huddleston (Jerome), Chase Beddingfield (Lisa), Maria Beddingfield, Nicholas Reaves (Leah), Andrew Reaves and Kaden Sabat; great-grandchildren, Noah Maske, Aiden Beddingfield, Victoria Beddingfield, Hayley Beddingfield, and Ella Huddleston; niece, Angie Wilson (Kyle); nephew, John Beddingfield; great-nieces and nephews, Anne Carol Williams (Jordan), Grayson Wilson, Jake Beddingfield, Brad Beddingfield, and Grace Beddingfield; special friends, Carson Cochran, Dennis and Theresa Huff, Ted Jones, Don Oliver, Larry Means, Janet Keener, John Battles, Jerry Don Mabrey, Bob and Millie Cartrett.
Larry was a native of Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Nell Beddingfield and infant son, John Charles Beddingfield.
Larry was a 1960 graduate from Gadsden High School. He worked at Republic Steel/Gulf State Steel until retirement. After retirement, he owned The Sock Drawer, a wholesale sock business and was a vendor at Collinsville Flea Market and Mountain Top Flea Market for 20 plus years. He was an avid sportsman, loved deer hunting, and dove shoots. He loved his family.
Special thanks to Amedysis Home Health Care for their excellent care of Larry after his stroke and to Dr. Boodoo, Zac Brown, PharmD., Angie Colvin, R.N. and the ER staff of Riverview Hospital for not only their excellent medical expertise, but also their great compassion for Larry and the family. A special thank you to Heaven's Helpers and his favorite sitter, Traci Holliday, for her compassion and concern for him during his illness.
Pallbearers were Keith Raines, Stan Raines, John Beddingfield, Kyle Wilson, Rick Neal, and Danny Conner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or First Church of the Nazarene, 3867 Rainbow Dr., Rainbow City, AL 35906.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 8, 2019