Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Crestwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Spinks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Spinks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry G. Spinks Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Larry G. Spinks, 63, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Rev. Ray Stonecypher will officiate. Burial in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Spinks; daughter, April Spinks (Barry Williams); son Adam Spinks (Valerie Spinks); grandchildren, Cheyenne and Blake Hamilton, Seth, Monica, Draven, and Trevin Spinks; and sister, Sandra Stonecypher (Ray Stonecypher).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now