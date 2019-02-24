|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Larry G. Spinks, 63, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Rev. Ray Stonecypher will officiate. Burial in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Spinks; daughter, April Spinks (Barry Williams); son Adam Spinks (Valerie Spinks); grandchildren, Cheyenne and Blake Hamilton, Seth, Monica, Draven, and Trevin Spinks; and sister, Sandra Stonecypher (Ray Stonecypher).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 24, 2019